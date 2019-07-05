The Little Mermaid: Twitterati share fan art of Halle Bailey as Ariel after Disney's casting announcement

When the news of African-American singer Halle Bailey being cast as Ariel in Disney's live-action remake The Little Mermaid was announced, the singer shared a image that resonated with most fans. The illustration was an re-imagined version of the popular mermaid and was made by Indian-American artist Dylan Bonner, as reported by People.

The decision of casting her inspired Disney fans to don their creative hats and produce incredible depictions of the young actor as the beloved mermaid.

The announcement also stirred a discussion online with people vouching for a diverse cast in the film.

Check out some of fan art here:

dream come true... ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Warm-up painting because I am SO INCREDIBLY HERE FOR IT #TheLittleMermaid @chloexhalle pic.twitter.com/kWom3RE9tq — Alice X. Zhang (@alicexz) July 4, 2019

🎵 Watch and you'll see Some day I'll be Part of your world 🎵 #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/Dn5M7noFcq — Nilah Magruder (@nilaffle) July 4, 2019

I think Halle is perfect for this role. She is supposed to portray a mythical being, and she definitely possesses that strange mysterious beauty. I'm sure they will give her that iconic red hair. Here, I drew her as Ariel: pic.twitter.com/s6FPcPdtmT — Marietta Ivanova (@mariettanova) July 4, 2019

Halle Bailey will join actors Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina in the film who will reportedly play the characters Flounder and Scuttle in The Little Mermaid.

Disney's live-action version will include original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from the original composer Alan Menken and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Some of the tunes include 'Under the Sea,' 'Part of Your World' and 'Kiss the Girl.'

The Little Mermaid script has been penned by David Magee. Miranda is also producing the project along with Marshall, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca. Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing the project on behalf of Disney.

