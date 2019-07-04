You are here:

The Little Mermaid: Twitter lobbies Disney to cast BTS' Jimin, Riverdale's Charles Melton as Prince Eric

FP Staff

Jul 04, 2019 16:32:39 IST

Ever since Disney announced the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, fans have been offering suggestions for the cast of the film. Earlier today, it was announced that African-American singer Halle Bailey will portray Ariel, the movie's protagonist. Bailey will join Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina in the film, which will be directed by Rob Marshall, who helmed Chicago and Mary Poppins Returns.

The announcement has stirred a discussion in the online community with people vouching for a diverse cast in the film. Hence, when it came to the casting of Prince Eric, the prince who falls in love with Ariel, Twitterati offered more diverse options. From Winter Soldier Sebastain Stan to BTS singer Jimin, Twitterati's call for inclusivity increased gradually.

Take a look at all the reactions:

The first suggestion was for actor Sebastain Stan, who first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers' lifelong best friend Bucky in Captain America: The First Avenger.

While the first choices were not-so diverse, the ride soon changed

The course of discussion soon shifted to multiple choices as the names of Charles Melton and BTS singer Jimin were thrown around.

People also lobbied for 32-year-old Remy Hii, who played a supporting role in Jon Watt's directorial Spider-Man: Far from Home

Hello Disney! Are you listening?

The live-action version will include original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from the original composer Alan Menken and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Some of the tunes include 'Under the Sea,' 'Part of Your World' and 'Kiss the Girl.'

The script has been penned by David Magee while Jane Goldman wrote the initial draft. Miranda is also producing the project along with Marshall, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca. Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing the project on behalf of Disney.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 16:32:39 IST

