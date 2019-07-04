You are here:

The Little Mermaid: Twitter lobbies Disney to cast BTS' Jimin, Riverdale's Charles Melton as Prince Eric

Ever since Disney announced the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, fans have been offering suggestions for the cast of the film. Earlier today, it was announced that African-American singer Halle Bailey will portray Ariel, the movie's protagonist. Bailey will join Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina in the film, which will be directed by Rob Marshall, who helmed Chicago and Mary Poppins Returns.

The announcement has stirred a discussion in the online community with people vouching for a diverse cast in the film. Hence, when it came to the casting of Prince Eric, the prince who falls in love with Ariel, Twitterati offered more diverse options. From Winter Soldier Sebastain Stan to BTS singer Jimin, Twitterati's call for inclusivity increased gradually.

Take a look at all the reactions:

The first suggestion was for actor Sebastain Stan, who first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers' lifelong best friend Bucky in Captain America: The First Avenger.

did someone say sebastian stan as prince eric in the little mermaid? because thATS A YES FROM ME pic.twitter.com/iTJ7UNj3Hn — || semi ia (@bobabuckyy) May 19, 2019

petition for disney to cast sebastian stan as prince eric if they ever decide to make a live action of the little mermaid bc he is the living embodiment of prince eric pic.twitter.com/sISy20iQ5B — eema (@poeticvalkyrie) August 15, 2018

Alright. This next one doesn’t count. (Unless I’m right, in which case, I knew it all along) But, Halle’s super young, at 19. So, I need someone around her age (under 25) for Prince Eric. I wouldn’t be mad at Noah Centineo. pic.twitter.com/GGlIXcXQWT — KYLE A.B. (@kyalbr) July 3, 2019

While the first choices were not-so diverse, the ride soon changed

Selfishly I want Harry Styles as Prince Eric 😭 pic.twitter.com/2OUkic6J05 — Kirbie Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) July 3, 2019

The course of discussion soon shifted to multiple choices as the names of Charles Melton and BTS singer Jimin were thrown around.

Honestly though I would love for Prince Eric to be played by a Latinx actor! Let’s keeping this good good diverse casting going 👌🏼 — Britt Rivera @ #Supercon (@kindamoviesnob) July 3, 2019

We got a black Ariel! Can we get a Korean prince Eric? Come on Prince Jimin! pic.twitter.com/HBsqSffe4v — 💜Angie Grace 💜 (@AngieGraceLA) July 3, 2019

People also lobbied for 32-year-old Remy Hii, who played a supporting role in Jon Watt's directorial Spider-Man: Far from Home

Fresh off of #Spiderman... Remy Hii would make a great Prince Eric. #thelittlemermaid pic.twitter.com/ah9h9KzH8N — Laura (@lsirikul) July 3, 2019

How about Alex Landi for Prince Eric https://t.co/qNO8mk0wDh pic.twitter.com/SIRz3cbiJ7 — Calvin (@calvinstowell) July 3, 2019

Hello Disney! Are you listening?

Tessa Thompson for Prince Eric. — Pete Forester (@pete_forester) July 3, 2019

The live-action version will include original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from the original composer Alan Menken and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Some of the tunes include 'Under the Sea,' 'Part of Your World' and 'Kiss the Girl.'

The script has been penned by David Magee while Jane Goldman wrote the initial draft. Miranda is also producing the project along with Marshall, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca. Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing the project on behalf of Disney.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 16:32:39 IST