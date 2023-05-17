The Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall wants to work with RRR stars Ram Charan & Jr NTR, says they are incredible!
In a recent interview with an Indian publication, director Rob Marshall, one of the greatest Hollywood filmmakers has expressed his desire to work with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.
‘The Little Mermaid’ has been making all the noise around the world with its global release slated on 26th of May.
In a recent interview with an Indian publication, director Rob Marshall, one of the greatest Hollywood filmmakers has expressed his desire to work with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.
i’m crying and i’m late but i can’t believe we got to debut the full little mermaid trailer at the oscar’s ♥️here it is ✨♀️ pic.twitter.com/UdI9mtmQK3
— Halle (@HalleBailey) March 13, 2023
Related Articles
While he was asked about his interest in working with Indian actors, he instantly replied ‘Naatu Naatu Actors’ hinting at Ram Charan and Jr NTR. He further added that the two actors are amazing and fantastic. He also was particularly impressed by their physicality and commended their performances in ‘RRR’ and extraordinary dancing skills.
oosakacomiccon Cosplay RRR
ナートゥダンスバトル動画ロングバージョン。次々に脱落していくコスプレーヤーたち！はたして勝者は！？#大阪コミコンコスプレ #大阪コミコン2023 #RRRinJAPAN pic.twitter.com/Jh358jclH9
— マイケル (@maikeru1216) May 9, 2023
This statement by director Rob Marshall is a testament to the growing popularity of Indian cinema on a global scale and the impact it is having on international audiences.
Disney India releases The Little Mermaid on 26th May, 2023, in English only in theatres.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Sreenivas Bellamkonda & Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chatrapathi's power-packed trailer packs a punch
From the massively scaled visuals, to the stunts, the chemistry between Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the choreography and catchy up-tempo music, to the gripping storyline, the ‘Chatrapathi’ trailer guarantees to leave you wanting more!
Taapsee Pannu's Remarkable Journey: Shatters Barriers, Becomes Role Model for Fitness and Body Positivity
She wrote, "I always saw super bodies on big athletic wear brand billboards and wondered if that’s really possible for someone like me to achieve that kind of body when that’s not the whole and soul of my work. "
Oscar-nominee Leslie Manville says her character in Citadel was "too good to resist"
Playing a pivotal role of Dahlia Archer – a badass villain in the spiderwebbed spy-verse, Leslie Manville, said, "I was very interested in Citadel because the project sounded very exciting."