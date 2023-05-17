‘The Little Mermaid’ has been making all the noise around the world with its global release slated on 26th of May.

In a recent interview with an Indian publication, director Rob Marshall, one of the greatest Hollywood filmmakers has expressed his desire to work with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

i’m crying and i’m late but i can’t believe we got to debut the full little mermaid trailer at the oscar’s ♥️here it is ✨‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/UdI9mtmQK3 — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 13, 2023

While he was asked about his interest in working with Indian actors, he instantly replied ‘Naatu Naatu Actors’ hinting at Ram Charan and Jr NTR. He further added that the two actors are amazing and fantastic. He also was particularly impressed by their physicality and commended their performances in ‘RRR’ and extraordinary dancing skills.

This statement by director Rob Marshall is a testament to the growing popularity of Indian cinema on a global scale and the impact it is having on international audiences.

Disney India releases The Little Mermaid on 26th May, 2023, in English only in theatres.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.