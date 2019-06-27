The Lion King: Siddharth lends voice to Simba in Tamil version of upcoming Disney film

Disney India officially welcomes the South Indian star Siddharth on board for their upcoming film, The Lion King. Best known for his film Rang De Basanti in Bollywood, the actor will be lending his voice to the character of Simba in the Tamil version. The actor also took to his official Twitter account to share the news with his fans about his new collaboration. He also revealed in the caption that he is a big fan of Donald Glover, who has lent his voice for the film's English version.

Check out Siddharth’s tweet:

It's a huge honour to voice #Simba in #Tamil in #TheLionKing. It is that extra bit special because I'm the biggest fan of the genius @donaldglover. I hope I have managed at least a fraction of the magic that he has in the film. Thank you #Disney and @Jon_Favreau for this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rVjuankcC0 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 25, 2019

According to The Indian Express, Siddharth said in a statement, “I can never forget the first time I saw The Lion King on screen as well as on stage. I had an equally unforgettable experience speaking and singing in Tamil as Simba in the spectacular new version of this timeless classic. I can’t wait to see my new avatar in the cinema with my audience,”

The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who helmed Disney's hit live-action remake of The Jungle Book in 2016. It is a live-action remake of 1994 original animated film, The Lion King.

Earlier, Disney had roped in superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan to voice King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively for the film's Hindi version.

For the English version, Donald Glover is lending his voice to the adult lion Simba. He is joined in the cast by James Earl Jones who reprises his role as Mufasa, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Simba's evil uncle Scar and Alfre Woodard as Simba's mother Sarabi.

Disney's The Lion King is scheduled to release on 19 July in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 15:32:37 IST