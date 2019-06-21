The Lion King: Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, Asrani, Ashish Vidyarthi join voice cast of Hindi-dubbed version

One of Disney's highest-grossing films, The Lion King was loved by audiences worldwide when it released in 1994. Now, Jon Favreau's live-action remake about the lion prince Simba, who aspires to rule the Pride Lands like his father Mufasa, is soon going to hit the theatres.

While it was recently announced that actor Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan will be voicing Mufasa and Simba in the Hindi version, the studio has orchestrated a casting coup for the rest of the characters as well. Bollywood’s menacing villain Ashish Vidyarthiwill lend his voice for Scar. Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra and veteran Asrani have been roped in to lend their trademark wit and humor as Timon, Pumbaa and Zazu respectively.

Check out the announcement here:

After #SRK and #AryanKhan, Disney India announces powerhouse actors to voice for #TheLionKing in HINDI...

* Ashish Vidyarthi is Scar

* Shreyas Talpade is Timon

* Sanjay Mishra is Pumbaa

* Asrani is Zazu

19 July 2019 release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. pic.twitter.com/69S5nrRSPR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 21, 2019

Helmed by Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau, Disney’s The Lion King is one of the most-anticipated films this year. Etched forever as a pop culture classic, the animated version is known for its strong storytelling and memorable characters.

The all-star cast for English version includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.

The Lion King is slated to release on 19 July in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 10:50:27 IST