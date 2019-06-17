The Lion King: Shah Rukh Khan teams up with elder son Aryan to voice Hindi dubbed version of Disney's iconic film

Shah Rukh Khan will team up with his elder son, Aryan Khan, to voice Disney's live-action version of The Lion King. While SRK will voice the father Mufasa, Aryan will lend his voice to the son Simba in the Hindi dubbed version of the film.

BIGGG NEWS... Shah Rukh Khan teams up with son Aryan to do voice over for Disney's #TheLionKing in HINDI... SRK will do voice over for the King of the Jungle, Lion Mufasa, while Aryan will do voice over for Mufasa’s son Simba... 19 July 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/lWJVK3Zoz5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2019

SRK admitted that he is "most excited" about his younger son AbRam watching the film. “The Lion King is that one movie that my entire family loves the most and it holds a very special place in our hearts. As a father, I can totally relate with Mufasa and the endearing relationship he shares with his son – Simba. The legacy of The Lion King is timeless; and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me. We are most excited that AbRam is going to watch this," the actor said in a statement.

On Fathers' Day, Shah Rukh had teased the development in a Twitter post, where he posed with Aryan in the blue jerseys with Mufasa and Simba's names ahead of India's ICC World Cup match against Pakistan on 16 June.

Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

Directed by Iron Man and The Jungle Book fame director Jon Favreau, The Lion King is one of the most anticipated films of recent times. Etched forever as a pop culture classic, the animated version is known for its strong and emotional storytelling and memorable characters.

The trailer of the Hindi version, titled Ek Naya Savera (A New Morning), was attached to the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat.

The Lion King is slated to release on 19 July in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

