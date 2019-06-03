Hindi trailer of The Lion King titled Ek Naya Savera, to be attached with Salman Khan-starrer Bharat

Disney’s live action film The Lion King’s Hindi trailer, titled Ek Naya Savera (A New Morning), will be attached to the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. The trailer will play before Bharat starts in theatres, which releases on 5 June.

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau. The original film is voiced by Donald Grover playing Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala and James Earl Jones as Mufasa. For the Hindi dubbing, Mufasa is voiced by Kabir Bedi.

The Lion King is set in the African savannas, where Simba is born to Musafa, king of the jungle. However, Scar, Musafa’s brother, has plans to usurp the throne for himself. This leads to the violent battle of Pride Rock, resulting in the exile of Simba. The film then follows him as, with a curious group of friends, he attempts to find his way back home.

The Lion King, which will also play in Tamil and Telugu, releases in India on 19 July.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 18:47:55 IST

