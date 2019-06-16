You are here:

Happy Fathers' Day: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan wish their dads

FP Staff

Jun 16, 2019 13:24:38 IST

On the occasion of Fathers' Day on 16 June, a number of Bollywood celebrities took the opportunity to appreciate their fathers on social media. Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonu Sood and Bobby Deol were among several celebrities who posted heartfelt notes on Fathers' Day.

Check out the Fathers' Day posts here


View this post on Instagram

well, now you Know .... ‍ #og #hypebeast #happyfathersday #iloveyoupapa

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on


View this post on Instagram

Father and his favourite child! #fathersday #oldphotos are the best. #trainjourneys

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on


View this post on Instagram

Proud to be a son and proud to be a father. Happy Father’s Day to all fathers and happy 18th birthday to my angel, Aryaman.

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on

On the other hand, many Bollywood dads shared adorable posts with their children to mark the occasion.

Shah Rukh Khan posed with his son Aryan in team India's blue jerseys to cheer for India in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. But instead of sporting jerseys with names of cricketers, SRK and Aryan opted for shirts with Mufasa and Simba printed on them, paying tribute to the iconic father-son duo from The Lion King.


View this post on Instagram

My world of fathers.... #HappyFathersDay

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

Sonali Bendre posted a picture of her husband Goldie Behl along with their son, Ranveer. She also posted another photo of her parents.


View this post on Instagram

Major missing happening @aaliyahkashyap

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10) on

Anurag Kashyap shared a photo with his daughter, Aaliyah, and wrote that he was "majorly" missing her.

