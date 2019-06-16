You are here:

Happy Fathers' Day: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan wish their dads

On the occasion of Fathers' Day on 16 June, a number of Bollywood celebrities took the opportunity to appreciate their fathers on social media. Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonu Sood and Bobby Deol were among several celebrities who posted heartfelt notes on Fathers' Day.

Check out the Fathers' Day posts here

#HAPPYFATHERSDAY. Baap baap hota hain. I feel most loved when my dad slaps me with love what about u pic.twitter.com/lEjAhjeKIX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 16, 2019

From taking silly selfies like these to letting me make ponytails in your hair (while you still had them ) ... You are the coolest dad a girl can have and are THE best inspiration . (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zaafly1XCI — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 16, 2019

To the coolest Kapoor in our family. The original big daddy. I love movies because I saw them thru his eyes... A family man, a true friend & a complete man’s man.. someone who puts others above himself always.. Happy Father’s Day dad.. stay happy, hip & cool !!! pic.twitter.com/mlodbfCJJk — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 16, 2019

A father’s job isn’t to teach his daughter how to be a lady, it’s to teach her how a lady should be treated. #HappyFathersDay to all those wonderful fathers out there ❤ I hope everyone learns to appreciate their fathers. Miss you dad! Thank you for making me who I am today pic.twitter.com/AuHnM9vMLr — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 16, 2019

On the other hand, many Bollywood dads shared adorable posts with their children to mark the occasion.

Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan posed with his son Aryan in team India's blue jerseys to cheer for India in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. But instead of sporting jerseys with names of cricketers, SRK and Aryan opted for shirts with Mufasa and Simba printed on them, paying tribute to the iconic father-son duo from The Lion King.



View this post on Instagram My world of fathers.... #HappyFathersDay A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Jun 15, 2019 at 11:32pm PDT

Sonali Bendre posted a picture of her husband Goldie Behl along with their son, Ranveer. She also posted another photo of her parents.



View this post on Instagram Major missing happening @aaliyahkashyap A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10) on Jun 15, 2019 at 11:23pm PDT

Anurag Kashyap shared a photo with his daughter, Aaliyah, and wrote that he was "majorly" missing her.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 13:24:38 IST