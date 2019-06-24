The Lion King: New TV Spot teases Beyoncé, Donald Glover duet on 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight'

A new TV spot montage of Disney's Lion King remake features a duet number by Beyoncé and Donald Glover, who croon to 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight'. The video depicts the two performers (who also voice Nala and Simba's characters in the film), singing the song's chorus a capella.

The track continues on to the third verse — "The peace the evening brings / The world for once in perfect harmony / With all its living things." While the song plays, CGI graphics of Lion King characters such as Rafiki (voiced by John Kani), Mufasa (James Earl Jones), a young Simba (JD McCrary), Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) and Timon (Billy Eichner) appear on-screen.

Check out Lion King's new TV Spot:

The film's ensemble cast includes John Oliver as Zazu and Amy Sedaris, who is scheduled to portray a yet-unnamed elephant shrew in the film, as per a report in Variety.

Disney has been well-known for doling out live-action remakes of several of their timeless classics (such as Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo and Aladdin). The Lion King utilises computer-generated images to lend a real-life feel to the animals in the film.

Some of Disney's other well-known upcoming remakes include Lady and the Tramp, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (which is Disney's retelling of Sleeping Beauty), and Mulan.

Helmed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King is scheduled to release on 19 July.

Watch The Lion King's new TV Spot here.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 11:42:27 IST