The Lion King new promo: Beyonce's Nala encourages Simba to return home and take his place as the king

With the film a month away from its release, the makers of The Lion King have released a new promo of the upcoming live-action adaptation of the animated classic. The new clip gives a glimpse of singer Beyonce finally speaking for lioness Nala. It also features the voices of Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen for the parts of Timon and Pumbaa.

The 30-second teaser opens to Nala encouraging Simba to return home, "Simba, you have to take your place as king,” she says, after Pride Rock falls to the control of the wicked Scar. The clip also offers snippets of showdown between Scar and Simba. Towards the end, we also sample the voices of the two most popular characters from the film, Timon and Pumbaa. Voiced by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, the two friends appear in the final scene of the spot, letting everyone know that they have indeed arrived.

Check out the promo here:

You have to take your place as king. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/bcVHk35WUk — The Lion King (@disneylionking) June 3, 2019

Jon Favreau, who directed Disney's live-action remake of The Jungle Book in 2016, helms The Lion King. The cast also includes Alfre Woodard is Simba's mother Sarabi, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Eric Andre as Azizi, John Oliver as Zazu, and Keegan-Michael Key as a hyena.

The Lion King is slated to release worldwide on 19 July.

Watch The Lion King promo here.





