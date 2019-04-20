Kanchana 3, Jersey leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers a day after release

Piracy website Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly-anticipated South Indian and Bollywood films within a day of their theatrical release.

The latest victims of are two big-ticker releases - Kanchana 3 and Jersey. While Jersey is a sports drama, Kanchana 3 is the fourth instalment in the horror comedy series that began in 2007.

Starring Nani and Shraddha Srinathin the lead role, Jersey is a sports drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film marks Shraddha's debut in the Telugu film industry.

In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri opened up about the project and why he thought Nani was apt for the titular role. “It’s a story about a late bloomer who realises his talent at a certain age and pursues his dream to join Indian cricket team. It’s a period sports drama and the story takes place between 1986 and 1996.”

Jersey which was released on 19 April, ended up on Tamilrockers within few hours of its release. It is yet to be seen if the film’s box office collection will get affected by this leak.

Kanchana 3 joins the list of major South Indian films like Petta, Viswasam and Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven which were also leaked within a day of their release.

The comedy flick stars Raghava Lawrence, Vedhika, Devadarshini, Sriman, Manobala, Kovai Sarala, Sathyaraj, Oviya, Soori, Kabir Duhan Singh and Yogi Babu among others. Kanchana 3 which opened to mixed reviews may suffer from significant financial losses as the availability of the film online draws lesser people to the cinemas.

A lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace of online piracy. However, websites like Tamilrockers operate with impunity. Previously, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) asked that more government attention should be paid to issues pertaining to online piracy as it is a growing concern for the Indian film industries at large.

