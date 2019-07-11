The Lion King Hindi trailer: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan suits Simba's vulnerability in Disney's live-action remake

The occasion of the silver jubilee of the original animated film became extra special when the Hindi trailer of The Lion King, with the voice-over of Simba (voiced by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan), was released.

The trailer consists of Simba's journey, where he is planning to take back his kingdom from the treacherous hands of his uncle Scar (Ashish Vidyarthi). Aryan's voice, strikingly similar to Shah Rukh's, suits a grown-up version of Simba, determined to take back what is rightfully his. Simba's vulnerability as the ousted cub, who is now all grown-up, yet marginalised by his sense of guilt, is voiced well by Aryan.

Depicting stunning African scenery, the new movie follows the same plot as the original Oscar-winning animation about lion cub Simba, who flees his kingdom after his villainous uncle Scar connives to take his father Mufasa’s place as king.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer link on his Twitter handle.

Check out The Lion King's Hindi trailer with Aryan Khan's voice-over

The Lion King recently had its Los Anegles premiere. "I think I'm really lucky, because I feel like a lot of the people who are experiencing it don't remember the first one," joked Donald Glover, who voices adult Simba, at the premiere. "(The original film) is such a big part of who I was," Glover continued, adding he felt the weight of his role especially during his duet of 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?' with co-star Beyoncé. "Tackling it was really just trying to make the song feel as emotional as it was before," he said. Billy Eichner, who voices Timon, also tweeted his excitement of the evening adding that he was "profoundly grateful." Check out his tweet

What an unbelievable night. World Premiere of The Lion King. I’m profoundly grateful. More tomorrow. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 10, 2019

The Lion King is slated to release in India on 19 July in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 11:04:35 IST