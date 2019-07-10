The Lion King early reactions: 'Combines gorgeously realistic CG with heart, humour of original'

Disney's live-action remake of its 1994 seminal animated feature The Lion King was always going to be a big deal. The production house has managed to pull in big names to fit into the varied and extensive star cast. While Donald Glover and Beyoncé lend voices to Simba and Nala's characters, Mufasa will still have James Earl Jones' smooth baritone.

Following the lift of the social media embargo on the film, multiple critics shared their early views and reactions on Disney's latest offering. Most congratulated the team for the exquisite visual effects, while others highlighted the on-point voice-acting by the cast.

Holy smokes, I really loved THE LION KING. I think (I think) it’s the most beautiful effects movie I’ve seen. Like next level, the game has changed kind of thing. (For the record I’m agnostic on the original movie and have zero nostalgia for it. Anyway, this movie hooked me.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 10, 2019

The Lion King is a dazzler. Gorgeous score, spot-on voice acting, but mostly, yeah, those visuals. 😍 #TheLionKing — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 10, 2019

That being said, #TheLionKing does illustrate the limitations of projecting human emotions onto photorealistic animals that can't convey human expression. More in my review when the embargo lifts! — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 10, 2019

Just saw #TheLionKing and it was absolutely breathtaking! The music, the visuals, the voice acting...whatever your feelings on Disney remakes, this one will blow you away. pic.twitter.com/Dk9MdZnKBe — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is visually immaculate & a game-changer for visual effects. It’s absolutely stunning in every way. The music shines (Glover & Beyoncé take it to another level), the performances are great (Timon, Pumbaa & Scar steal many scenes) & the emotions run HIGH. Truly great pic.twitter.com/lPH9Oo4ybb — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 10, 2019

I just got out of #TheLionKing and really dug it. My fear was realistic animals wouldn’t have the charisma of the cartoon, but they’re very good. Timon and Pumba steal the show. Some of the song/choreo arrangements don’t work as well as the original but still a really fun flick. pic.twitter.com/mOrODQ0vHI — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is visually and audibly astounding! I’ve never seen anything like that on an animation level. It’s so beautiful. Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner really steal the show. Chiwetel Ejiofor is brilliant as Scar! It is so much fun. Great movie. pic.twitter.com/v62LHFIM7W — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is a landmark *visual* experience. I’ve never seen anything like it, and I think it’s going to change how we look at movies forever. As an *emotional* experience, though…I’ll put it this way: It turns out lions can’t really emote. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 10, 2019

Yes, Beyoncé is good in #TheLionKing — really good! Nala’s role is indeed bigger, and Bey suits it perfectly. There’s a moment when she tells Simba he’s “disappointed” her, and reader, the way Bey bit the “t” in that word chilled me and thrilled me. The movie? Welllll… — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 10, 2019

The attention to detail by Jon Favreau and the VFX team on #TheLionKing is just incredible. Beyond incredible. It looks so real so often. pic.twitter.com/b8DOkH6tAr — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 10, 2019

Oh man #TheLionKing delivers. It’s a visual masterpiece that will leave you smiling and crying the whole time. It’s a true testament to the lasting effect Disney movies have on all generations. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. And BEYONCE!!! #LionKing — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) July 10, 2019

The Lion King... was more than anything i ever could’ve wanted. It was BEAUTIFULLY animated, paid the highest of honors to the original, and was packed with modern humor. Seriously. See #TheLionKing. Please. It’s a piece of art. — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing combines gorgeously realistic CG with heart, humor and the same story/beats of the original. It also captures the same magical feeling of the animated movie and remains faithful to its spirit. Most of the voice acting works well and the music once again stands out. — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) July 10, 2019

Just walked out of #TheLionKing. Overriding reaction: SIMBA IS SO CUTE. But really, if you’re hoping this will be a near-exact adaptation of the animated movie with some absolutely jaw-dropping visual effects, you’ll get what you’re looking for. pic.twitter.com/14BydbdhCx — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) July 10, 2019

Lebo M re-slays Circle of Life. Those are the strongest Lion King thoughts I have right now. The rest falls in a muddle of beautiful gowns but the uncanny valley for animals took me out too many times. But it's the Lion King so it's always great. — Constancely Over It (@ConStar24) July 10, 2019

