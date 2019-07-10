You are here:

The Lion King early reactions: 'Combines gorgeously realistic CG with heart, humour of original'

FP Staff

Jul 10, 2019 15:38:01 IST

Disney's live-action remake of its 1994 seminal animated feature The Lion King was always going to be a big deal. The production house has managed to pull in big names to fit into the varied and extensive star cast. While Donald Glover and Beyoncé lend voices to Simba and Nala's characters, Mufasa will still have James Earl Jones' smooth baritone.

Following the lift of the social media embargo on the film, multiple critics shared their early views and reactions on Disney's latest offering. Most congratulated the team for the exquisite visual effects, while others highlighted the on-point voice-acting by the cast.

Check the first reactions on Twitter

 

 

 

