You are here:

The Lion King: Beyoncé, Donald Glover lead film's voice cast at world premiere of The Walt Disney Company's next

Reuters

Jul 11, 2019 10:24:05 IST

Los Angeles: Beyoncé led the stars behind the voices of The Lion King down the red carpet on Tuesday at the world premiere of the remake of the 1994 Disney movie which uses computer-generated imagery to bring a realistic look to Pride Rock.

Depicting stunning African scenery, the new movie follows the same plot as the original Oscar-winning animation about lion cub Simba, who flees his kingdom after his villainous uncle Scar connives to take his father Mufasa’s place as king.

The Lion King: Beyoncé, Donald Glover lead films voice cast at world premiere of The Walt Disney Companys next

The Lion King

Actor Donald Glover is the voice behind the grown-up Simba, while Beyoncé portrays his friend Nala. The cast also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa) and James Earl Jones, who voiced Mufasa in the 1994 film.

“I just listened to what (Beyoncé) had to teach me,” Glover said of working with the Grammy Award winner.

Check out The Lion King's LA premiere

“Only very few times do you get to work with somebody as iconic as Beyoncé,” Glover said. “I was like, okay, we are like blending this thing together so let me just listen to what she is doing and play off of that.”

The Lion King was an instant hit with audiences around the world when it was originally released. A hugely successful musical theater version still runs on New York’s Broadway and in London.

“It’s like a recipe that will be delicious forever, it just works,” Rogen said of the story.

The Lion King remake, which begins its worldwide cinema roll-out in China on Friday before hitting other countries next week, follows new versions of Aladdin and Dumbo. It is directed by Jon Favreau, who was behind the 2016 remake of The Jungle Book.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 10:24:05 IST

tags: Beyonce , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Donald Glover , Hollywood , LA Premiere , nala , Simba , The Lion King

also see

The Lion King early reactions: 'Combines gorgeously realistic CG with heart, humour of original'

The Lion King early reactions: 'Combines gorgeously realistic CG with heart, humour of original'

The Lion King: Beyoncé drops new original song 'Spirit' from Disney live-action remake

The Lion King: Beyoncé drops new original song 'Spirit' from Disney live-action remake

The Lion King: Donald Glover says he's 'really lucky' to voice Simba as 'original was a big part' of who he was

The Lion King: Donald Glover says he's 'really lucky' to voice Simba as 'original was a big part' of who he was