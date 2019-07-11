The Lion King: Beyoncé, Donald Glover lead film's voice cast at world premiere of The Walt Disney Company's next

Los Angeles: Beyoncé led the stars behind the voices of The Lion King down the red carpet on Tuesday at the world premiere of the remake of the 1994 Disney movie which uses computer-generated imagery to bring a realistic look to Pride Rock.

Depicting stunning African scenery, the new movie follows the same plot as the original Oscar-winning animation about lion cub Simba, who flees his kingdom after his villainous uncle Scar connives to take his father Mufasa’s place as king.

Actor Donald Glover is the voice behind the grown-up Simba, while Beyoncé portrays his friend Nala. The cast also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa) and James Earl Jones, who voiced Mufasa in the 1994 film.

“I just listened to what (Beyoncé) had to teach me,” Glover said of working with the Grammy Award winner.

Blue Ivy and her posse have arrived at the premiere of The Lion King. pic.twitter.com/jNXB9aFXmF — BEYONCÉ HUB (@theyoncehub) July 10, 2019

Beyoncé wearing a bespoke crystal chandelier embroidered tuxedo dress with a dégradé crystal embroidered skirt, crystal jewellery and crystal embroidered pin heel sandals to the World Premiere of The Lion King in Los Angeles. #SeenInMcQueen #AlexanderMcQueen pic.twitter.com/UJnigVGQRI — Alexander McQueen (@McQueen) July 10, 2019

“Only very few times do you get to work with somebody as iconic as Beyoncé,” Glover said. “I was like, okay, we are like blending this thing together so let me just listen to what she is doing and play off of that.”

The Lion King was an instant hit with audiences around the world when it was originally released. A hugely successful musical theater version still runs on New York’s Broadway and in London.

“It’s like a recipe that will be delicious forever, it just works,” Rogen said of the story.

The Lion King remake, which begins its worldwide cinema roll-out in China on Friday before hitting other countries next week, follows new versions of Aladdin and Dumbo. It is directed by Jon Favreau, who was behind the 2016 remake of The Jungle Book.

