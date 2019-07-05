The Lion King: Disney announces cast of Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil versions of its live-action remake

Disney unveiled the voice cast of the English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of its upcoming film The Lion King. For the Telugu dubbed version, Nani will lend his voice to Simba, Jagapathi Babu voices antagonist Scar and P Ravishankar will play Mufasa. Ali will give life to Timon, Brahmanandam to Pumbaa, and Lipsika to Nala.

SRK, Aryan Khan, Arvind Swami, Nani, Siddharth, Jagapathi Babu, Aishwarya Rajessh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Armaan Malik, Shernaz Patel... The biggest of names associate with #TheLionKing... 19 July 2019 release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu pic.twitter.com/8huskn9R6l — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2019

Previously, it was reported that Siddharth had come on board to lend his voice to Simba in Tamil. The rest of the cast includes Arvind Swami, Ravishankar, Manobala, Aishwarya Rajesh, Singampuli and Robo Shankar.

Earlier, Disney had roped in superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan to voice King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively for the film in Hindi. Bollywood’s menacing villain Ashish Vidyarthi will lend his voice to Scar. Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra and veteran actor Asrani have been roped in to lend their trademark wit and humour to Timon, Pumbaa and Zazu respectively.

For the English version, Donald Glover is lending his voice to the adult lion Simba. He is joined in the cast by James Earl Jones, who reprises his role as Mufasa, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Simba's evil uncle Scar, and Alfre Woodard as Simba's mother Sarabi.

Helmed by Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau, The Lion King is one of the most anticipated films this year. Etched forever as a pop culture classic, the animated version is known for its strong storytelling and memorable characters. The story, like the original, will follow the lion cub prince Simba, who idolises his father and aspires to rule the Pride Lands.

The Lion King is scheduled to release on 19 July in India.

