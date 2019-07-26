The Lion King box office collection: Disney remake rakes in Rs 81.57 cr in India in one week

The Lion King has opened to successful numbers worldwide. The Disney remake raked in a total of Rs 81.57 crore in its first week, earning Rs 5.65 crore on Thursday. According to trade analysts, the film performed better than Marvel's Spider-Man: Far from Home on its opening day, earning Rs 13.17 crore. As the film appeals to both children and adults, it is expected to witness good footfall over the next few days as well.

In its second week, the film may also face stiff competition from homegrown productions like Judgementall Hai Kya, featuring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.

Check out The Lion King's performance at the box office

#TheLionKing is a success story... Puts up a fantastic total in Week 1... Biz in Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 7.02 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 5.65 cr. Total: ₹ 81.57 cr. India biz. All versions. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019

The Lion King is an updated version of the 1994 animated classic with photo-realistic, computer-generated animation. It aims to bring back the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands. The film has been leaked online by Tamilrockers, alongside iSmart Shankar and Kadaram Kondan. This may affect its box office collection.

In the film, James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa, while the young Simba is voiced by Donald Glover. Chiwetel Ejiofor takes the role of the villainous Scar. Beyonce plays Simba’s childhood friend and love interest Nala, while Alfre Woodard voices the character of Simba’s mother Sarabi. Comedian Seth Rogen takes on the character of Simba’s warthog friend Pumbaa, while John Oliver plays Zazu, the hornbill adviser to Mufasa. Other cast members include Billy Eichner as Timon and Keegan-Michael Key as a hyena.

Besides The Lion King, Disney has also produced live-action remakes of classic films like Dumbo, Aladdin and Mulan, which releases in 2020. Recently it was announced that Halle Bailey will be bringing the character of Ariel to life in The Little Mermaid.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2019 14:27:50 IST