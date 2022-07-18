Vijay Deverakonda talks about the Liger trailer which is set to release on 21st July.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming Pan-India film Liger is all set to launch its trailer this week and the actor is ready to create 'havoc'. The earlier two assets of the film that were released were one of his posters followed by the massy blockbuster song 'Akdi Pakdi'. While both the assets became the talk of the town the actor is quite confident that the trailer will create Havoc.

The Liger team posted an amazing BTS video on social media where they can all be seen choosing the locations for the presentation of their much-anticipated trailer in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The video has heightened interest among viewers, making it more difficult for them to hold out for the real crossbreed's first Pan-India endeavour.

Vijay also shared an exciting picture of himself from the film with the caption:

"In 3 Days. "HAVOC" #LigerTrailer #LigerTraileronJuly21"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

The last poster of Liger, an eye-catching look dropped a few days ago on the 2nd of July, creating quite the stir across the country, setting records as it became the first ever poster to get the fastest 1 million likes and also had the actor trending on a social media platform continuously for over 24 hours with the poster. What truly left all in awe of Vijay's Pan-India fandom was when thousands of females took his surname and changed their Instagram handles to include Deverakonda.

The Puri Jagannadh directorial and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger will hit the big screens on 25th of August across India. The movie also stars Ananya Panday alongside him.

