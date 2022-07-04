The poster for Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming next titled 'Liger' has taken the internet by storm, trending for over 24 hours like none before.

The sexiest poster for Vijay Deverakonda's next Pan-Indian movie Liger has just been released, and it is making waves across the nation like never before. The super hot, young and sexy actor is really looking like the next biggest thing on the block. Vijay published a poster from his upcoming movie on social media, showing him holding a bouquet of flowers while completely naked. He wrote in the caption:

"A Film that took my everything.

As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role.

I give you everything!

Coming Soon

#LIGER"

Vijay is sure to leave you dreaming as only he could have pulled off such a hot poster with such ease and swag, leaving fans excited all across the country. His personal trainer Kuldeep Sethi revealed exclusive details about Vijay's look in the poster. He said, "Due to lockdown, the training went a little up and down but still during the shoot of important sequences, VD's body was in good condition. Later, Puri sir and Vijay decided they wanted a certain look for a photo shoot and I had 3 weeks to get the peak conditioning of the body that you see now in the latest poster."

From the #SexiestPosterEver to #DreamManVijay to the #HottestManAlive and also #FavPosterBoy along with his name have been making appearances for Vijay's poster, among top trends of India since 10:30 am on Saturday to beyond 11 am on Sunday. This kind of impact by just a poster is not normal which is why only this young man holds the promise of being the biggest thing in India soon. His popularity is already beyond any one region of India even before his first Pan-India film hit our doors just like a real-life 'Crossbreed' of the country.

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Shetty, Pooja Hegde and Ananya Panday, the top ladies from various industries of Indian cinema are in awe of the poster. It set another record when it became the Fastest Indian Film Poster to reach 1 million likes in just 4 hours.

The actor will set the big screens on fire with Liger from the 25th of August, 2022.

