The King: Ahead of its premiere at 2019 Venice Film Festival, Timothée Chalamet shares a glimpse of him as King Henry V

Timothée Chalamet, who will return to 2019 Venice Film Festival with David Michôd's The King, has shared a new poster from the film featuring him as King Henry V.

The edgy poster shows him sporting a bowl cut, dressed as the medieval prince complete with his amour. He is looking away from the camera with a defeated expression on his face.

Chalamet took to Instagram to share the first look



View this post on Instagram David Michôd’s THE KING A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on Aug 21, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

Directed by War Machine helmer David Michod, the film is based on classic Shakespeare plays Henry The IV and Henry V, and follows a young, disgraced prince Hal (Chalamet), who inherits the crown at a particularly turbulent time in English history, and must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his one true friend, Falstaff (Joel Edgerton).

Robert Pattinson will play French prince The Dauphin, while Lily-Rose Depp, the 19-year-old daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp, will portray French Princess Catherine, who goes on to marry Henry V, the streaming giant said in a statement.

The film also stars Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Tom Glynn-Carney of Dunkirk-fame, and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie of Leave No Trace-frame.

“Before Joel Edgerton and I embarked on a retelling of the story of Henry V, I never thought I'd find myself one day making a medieval movie,” director David Michôd said of the project. “Swords and horses were never my thing. But the more we talked and the deeper I researched, the more excited I was by the idea of rendering the Middle Ages – its dirt, its brutality, its precariousness of life and death, its sheer other-worldliness – in a way that felt raw and human.”

According to IndieWire, The King will make its world premiere out of competition at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. The film is backed by Netflix, and is also competing at Venice with Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat, and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

Later this year, Chalamet will star alongside his Ladybird costar Saoirse Ronan in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Little Women.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 13:04:09 IST