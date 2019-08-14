You are here:

Little Women trailer sees Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet struggle for love

The new adaptation of the classic novel Little Women, stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen and Florence Pugh, along with Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

The classic novel by Louisa May Alcott follows the four March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, played by Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast), Saoirse Ronan (Mary Queen of Scots), Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) and Florence Pugh (Midsommar) respectively — in 19th-century New England, in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Writer-director Gerwig's (Lady Bird, Frances Ha) version stars Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) as the girls' mother, and Meryl Streep (The Post) as their wealthy aunt. Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) plays the boy next door who is irresistibly drawn to the lively, loving family and their adventures, especially to passionate writer Jo.

Chris Cooper, Louis Garrel, Tracy Letts, James Norton, and Bob Odenkirk are also set to star.

The Sony Pictures film is set for release in December 2019.

