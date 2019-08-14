You are here:

Little Women trailer sees Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet struggle for love

FP Staff

Aug 14, 2019 08:42:57 IST

The new adaptation of the classic novel Little Women, stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen and Florence Pugh, along with Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

The classic novel by Louisa May Alcott follows the four March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, played by Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast), Saoirse Ronan (Mary Queen of Scots), Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) and Florence Pugh (Midsommar) respectively — in 19th-century New England, in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Writer-director Gerwig's (Lady Bird, Frances Ha) version stars Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) as the girls' mother, and Meryl Streep (The Post) as their wealthy aunt. Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) plays the boy next door who is irresistibly drawn to the lively, loving family and their adventures, especially to passionate writer Jo.

Chris Cooper, Louis Garrel, Tracy Letts, James Norton, and Bob Odenkirk are also set to star.

The Sony Pictures film is set for release in December 2019.

Check out posts on Little Women


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@cinematicluvr) on

Watch the trailer of Little Women here

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2019 08:44:19 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Emma Watson , Hollywood , Laura Dern , Little Women , Meryl Streep , Saoirse Ronan , Timothée Chalamet , Trailer

also see

Canadian man produces fake id with Chris Hemsworth's photo to buy weed, says his name is Thor Thunder Odinson

Canadian man produces fake id with Chris Hemsworth's photo to buy weed, says his name is Thor Thunder Odinson

Julie Andrews to bring her new memoir to life, reflect on career in one-off show in London

Julie Andrews to bring her new memoir to life, reflect on career in one-off show in London

Queen & Slim trailer: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith's first date takes a thrilling, unexpected turn

Queen & Slim trailer: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith's first date takes a thrilling, unexpected turn