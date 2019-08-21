Marriage Story trailers: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver seem to weave a poignant family drama for Netflix

There are two sides to every story. Filmmaker Noah Baumbach, in collaboration with Netflix, intends to share this message with a heartwarming tale, Marriage Story. Billed as an “incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together", the film stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, playing the couple Charlie and Nicole, in question, who are struggling to keep their marriage afloat.

On Tuesday, Netflix has rolled out two His & Her trailers, showcasing the couple's perspectives of one tale.

In Charlie's POV, he tells all the things that he love about Nicole, from her dancing skills, competitive nature to her playful attitude.

In Nicole's POV, she reflects on how great dad he is to their son, she likes the way he dresses even its embarrassing sometimes.

Both clips end with the couple in the courtroom facing a trail (possibly for a separation). In one particular scene, Charlie and Nicole sit at the ends of a room, when Nicole quips that they must talk but Charlie counters saying, "I don't know how to start."

The additional cast roster is star-studded and includes the likes of Laura Dern, Merritt Wever, and Ray Liotta. According to IndieWire, Marriage Story will screen at various festival this season, including Toronto and Venice, and will hit Netflix in the coming months.

