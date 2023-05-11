In 2022, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which centred around the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Indian-administered Kashmir, was one of the most talked about films across the country. While it emerged a humongous success at the box office, a particular section and some political parties called it a propaganda film and alleged that it has distorted facts.

Now, Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story is facing the same consequences. The human drama, which released last Friday, follows the story of a group of women from Kerala who are converted to Islam and join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). While it is trending phenomenally well at the box office, The Kerala Story is garnering criticism from some political parties.

A few days back, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee banned the film in her state saying that it is made to defame Kerala adding, “Why did they make Kashmir Files? To humiliate one section. What is this Kerala files? On the other hand, the film has been declared tax-free in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

The lead actress of the film, Adah Sharma recently reacted to a section calling The Kerala Story a propaganda movie as she tweeted, “And for the the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film ,saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request , Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real.”

Ahead of the release, Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan also bashed the film and said it has been made “with the aim of communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda”. However, his government has not banned the film

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.