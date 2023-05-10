Entertainment

Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story is a 'work of art' says Catholic Bishops Council amid row over play on nuns

KCBC spokesperson Father Jacob Palackappilly said The Kerala Story “exposes the atrocities committed by the Islamic State. It cannot be so evaluated on the lines of communalism”.

FP Staff May 10, 2023 16:03:19 IST
While The Kerala Story featuring Adah Sharma in a lead role has been banned in West Bengal followed by a “precautionary measure” statement by Tamil Nadu, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has said the movie is a ‘work of art’ by the director and the scriptwriter.

He added, “There have been instances of women’s recruitment in the IS, trapping them in the web of love. The movie displays that and it upsets many. Nobody brands the IS as a version of Muslims/Islam… Love Jihad is a reality many cannot stomach. Forced conversion of faith after love marriage, is unacceptable.”

The apex body of Kerala priests had requested the LDF government of the state to ban staging the Malayalam drama, Kakkukali claiming that it shows the Christian community in a bad light.

KCBC said that both UDF and LDF called for the banning of The Kerala Story but their demand to ban the play received a cold response. “For some political parties, minority means only a particular community. It is these political parties that portray the Muslims as terrorists. The reason behind the protest against The Kerala Story is vote-bank politics,” said KCBC.

Based on a story by Malayalam writer Francis Noronha, the play Kakkukali narrates the challenges and struggles of a young nun, which she faces in a convent.

Talking about The Kerala Story, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has called it the Sangh Parivar propaganda, the state has refused to put stay on the Sudipto Sen directorial.

Updated Date: May 10, 2023 16:03:19 IST

