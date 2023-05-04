The Kerala Story: From 32,000 with 3 ISIS women; changed description of the teaser

After massive backlash ‘The Kerala Story’ makers town down claim that 32k women converted to Islam and joined ISIS Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has already expressed his disapproval of Sudipto Sen’s Kerala Story — about women going missing from Kerala and being radicalised. On Twitter, Tharoor was countered by his old post where he claimed that he was approached by three Kerala mothers who feared their daughters were radicalised.

'Heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32000 females in Kerala! Coming Soon!' has now become 'True story of 3 young girls from different parts of Kerala'. 32000 to 3 in a day? #TheKeralaStory pic.twitter.com/ydkL2HOMnM — John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) May 2, 2023

As Shashi Tharoor faced questions as to why he has objections to the movie based on the same subject, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said he was aware of four cases which are a far cry from 32,000 that The Kerala Story makers claimed. Meanwhile, the makers of the movie updated the description on YouTube and changed ‘32,000 women’ to ‘3 women’. Earlier, the description said the movie is about the “heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala’. Now it says: “A spine-chilling, never told before true story – revealing a dangerous conspiracy that has been hatched against India. The Kerala Story is a compilation of the true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala’.

According to the US State Department report titled ‘Country Reports on Terrorism 2020: India’, “There were 66 known Indian-origin fighters affiliated with ISIS, as of November” (2020). Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tells the makers, ‘It may be your Kerala story. It is not our Kerala story.’ The Kerala Story has become a topic for discussion around the numbers being exaggerated in the trailer of the film. ‘32,000’ or ‘3’; how flawed is the statistics of ‘The Kerala Story’.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on May 5, 2023.The Kerala Story’ stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

The trailer of Sudipta Sen’s film ‘The Kerala Story’ came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS. Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan recently said that the film ‘The Kerala Story’ should not be granted permission for screening.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Tamil Nadu is on high alert ahead of the pan-India release of the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ on May 5, officials close to developments said on Wednesday.

“Some groups have called for protests. Our intelligence wing has taken note of their messages on social media,” said a top government official on the condition of anonymity.

“Some Islamic groups have also approached the police in a few districts seeking a ban. But the government is not banning it. Even Kerala has not banned it. We have, however, relayed the alerts to all the law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert,” the official added.

