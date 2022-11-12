In the last week, the teaser of Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story was dropped by the makers and it instantly went viral due to its content. In the promo, we see a Hindu woman, who becomes a victim of a ‘dangerous game’ of conversion. Dressed in a niqab and facing towards the camera, she says, “I wanted to become a nurse and serve humanity.” She adds, “Now I am Fatima Ba, an Isis terrorist in a jail in Afghanistan. I am not alone.”

The promo of the film further claims, “there are 32,000 girls like me who have been converted and buried in the deserts of Syria and Yemen. A deadly game is being played to convert normal girls into dreaded terrorists in Kerala … will nobody stop them?”

As soon as the trailer surfaced on the internet, it garnered severe criticism on the internet. Congress leader VD Satheesan called the teaser of the film as a “clear case of misinformation” and said, “I have seen that teaser. It’s a clear case of misinformation. There is nothing like that happening in Kerala. This is to tarnish the image of Kerala in front of other states. This is a Sangh Parivar agenda. They are consistently trying to spread hatred among people. On what basis is the film made, and on what information?”

He added, “There is no record with the state police. If there is anything with central intelligence, they have to bring it to the public. These are the records, these are the list of women, these are the addresses of the women who joined the IS, they were recruited from Kerala. Now we are opposing all the communalists, both minority and majority. There are extreme outfits from both sides, they are helping each other. We might think they are fighting but they are helping each other. When one outfit is giving some misinformation or spreading hatred that will help the other side.” Amidst all this, director of the film Sudipto Sen has raised the eyebrows of the audience with the hard-hitting promo of The Kerala Story.

Who is Sudipto Sen?

For the unversed, Sudipto Sen is a writer-director known for Aasma, Guruji: Ahead of Time, Lucknow Times, The Last Monk and others. His short movies and documentaries include Akhnoor, In The Name Of Love, Indian Autumn and Battle of Saraighat.

While none of the above projects is popular among the masses, The Kerala Story seems to be Sudipto’s biggest project till date.

