Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story, which released today at the box office, witnessed a great response in its advance booking in the national chains by selling over 32,000 tickets in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. It has secured the fifth-highest spot for a Hindi film in 2023 after Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Bholaa.

The film was well-ahead of films like Selfiee, Shehzada and Kuttey, which indicates that a good opening is definitely on the cards. The film has been one of the trending topics on social media and among the public due to its controversial topic of conversion into Islam and terrorism.

Despite facing stiff competition in the form of Hollywood biggie, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the film is expected to register a good opening day followed by great first weekend numbers if the content is appreciated by the cinegoers.

Directed by Sudipto Sen of The Last Monk fame, The Kerala Story is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures. The film also features Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri, Pranav Misshra and Siddhi Idnani in prominent roles.

Talking about the reviews, Firstpost gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, “The Kerala Story turns too melodramatic and manipulative due to the excessiveness of its background score, which literally highjacks the actors’ performances to inform us about the intent and turmoil of the characters.”

