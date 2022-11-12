Famous TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s untimely demise on Friday has sent a wave of shock and grief across the entire TV industry. The 46-year-old actor suddenly collapsed while working out at the gym following which he was taken to the hospital and was declared dead. While several actors from the industry continue to pour in condolences, the tragic news has also invoked a reaction from Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri who took to Twitter and spoke about the late actor. Agnihotri while grieving over the news also shared concerns about the phenomenon of ‘hyper-gymming’ that has recently gotten into society.

Pointing out that the mad rush to get an aggressive body is very dangerous, the director said that hyper-gymming must be regulated and society needs to rethink.

“This is so tragic and sad. The mad rush to build an aggressive body, without any medical advice is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon that got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink. Oh, Siddhanth…,” his tweet read.

Notably, this is not the first time when an actor has passed away due to a heart collapse or while working out. Recently, comedian Raju Srivastava also collapsed in the gym following which he was hospitalised for almost a month before passing away on 21 September 2022.

Apart from that, other celebrities like Sidharth Shukla, Puneeth Rajkumar, and singer KK were also among the ones who lost their lives due to cardiac arrest.

What happened to Siddhaanth Surryavanshi?

Known for working in shows Kkusum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Siddhaanth Surryavanshi was at the gym when he suddenly collapsed after suffering from a heart attack. He was immediately rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai where doctors tried to revive him. However, he couldn’t be saved.

The actor is survived by his wife and their two children.

