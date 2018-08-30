The Kapil Sharma Show to be back with another season, comedian confirms saying it's at an 'initial stage'

Comedian Kapil Sharma will be back with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, reports Hindustan Times. In a statement to PeepingMoon.com, the comedian confirmed the news, adding that the show is in its initial stages.

Sharma has recently been keeping a low profile after having several public spats with colleague Sunil Grover, Preeti Simoes, as well as a journalist. His last show, Family Time with Kapil also got abruptly cancelled after there were several disruptions on the set. The actor had also quit Twitter after he had a meltdown when he openly blamed the media for being prejudiced against him.

Sharma, when asked about his health, said that he had been feeling under the weather for quite some time and hence decided to take a break and look after himself. “For lots of reasons, my health was not in a good condition. But now, I have started taking good care of my health and I am recovering too. I had gone for a small vacation and spent quality time with my family. This has helped me in recovery,” said the comedian.

Kapil is also venturing into producing films with his first project being a Punjabi movie titled Son of Manjeet. Talking about the film, Sharma added that the narrative charts an emotional journey between a man named Manjeet and his son.

Kapil's work in Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show garnered praise for its stand-up comedy and sketch formats. The show featured him along with several other supporting actors.

