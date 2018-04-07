Kapil Sharma sues journalist; hurls abuses on Twitter accusing reporter and publication of 'fake' news

Troubles for Kapil Sharma do not seem to lessen. First, the reports of his comeback show Family Time with Kapil Sharma going off-air surfaced, then his multiple angry tweets aimed at a journalist popped up, and then his tweet clarifying that his account got hacked — created quite an uproar on social media.

However, Sharma soon deleted his clarification tweet. He later posted saying that those offensive tweets were indeed posted by him.

Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

Now, the comedian-actor has sued the journalist and the publication.

Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever.. pic.twitter.com/Vg8bJoWwhF — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

In the complaint registered by Sharma, the subject read, "Threat to extort and harassment" by a news agency on the "instance of ex managers" to cause "mental and emotional suffering".

The complaint also read that all the instances of false and malicious publicity affected him emotionally and he had to seek professional counselling and is under medication.

The complaint also stated that Sharma is very disturbed by certain lines/phrases of comments like a "failed actor. celebrity out of control, choice of wrong life partner".

On 5 April, his fans were left surprised after a slew of abusive posts surfaced on his Twitter page.

The actor-comedian previously said his account had been hacked. "Hi all, please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Love and regards to all," Kapil tweeted on Friday afternoon but deleted the tweet later.

Earlier, several tweets on his official Twitter handle included one requesting the media to not make Salman Khan's conviction news "negative". "He is a nice man and he will come out of it soon," read one tweet.

A few posts addressed fake news. "Agar main prime minister hota to fake news banane walo ko faansi laga deta (If I was the prime minister, I would have hanged those who spread the fake news)."

A few of the tweets had abusive language in Hindi. Some were also targeted at a journalist "who only spread(s) negativity about me for very little money".

While Sharma's social media account hacking is questionable now, popular TV actor and producer Shekhar Suman said he was "highly disappointed" after his Facebook account was hacked on Friday evening and will report the incident to the cyber crime cell.

"I am highly disappointed about the whole episode of my Facebook account hacking. Though I am not too active on Facebook, in the evening, I started getting calls from some friends mentioning how someone must have hacked my account and posting some nude pictures and objectionable material on my wall. I will be reporting to the cyber crime cell about it," Shekhar told IANS.

The actor is upset about the incident and planning to go off social media. "Earlier also I thought about it but my friends and fans told me not to do so because it is a nice way to stay connected with my fans. But after this incident, I think I might just do that because it is about my reputation," he said.

"At least we are the celebrity so we have some credibility and people will not believe that I would post such pictures. Think about common people, how they will prove that they are not guilty... hacking is one of the dangerous things in the digital era," he added.

Known for some of his television shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ek Raja Ek Rani, Hera Pheri and Simply Shekhar, he recently appeared in Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhoomi.

Earlier, Bollywood actress Esha Gupta's Instagram account got hacked too, leaving her confused and scared at the same time.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published Date: Apr 07, 2018 12:08 PM | Updated Date: Apr 07, 2018 12:34 PM