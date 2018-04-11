Family Time with Kapil Sharma to be reportedly suspended due to comedian's poor health, low ratings

Kapil Sharma made a comeback of sorts when his show Family Time with Kapil Sharma premiered on 25 March on Sony Entertainment Television.

After a brief hiatus of six months, Sharma attempted to revive his television-comedy career with Family Time with Kapil Sharma. His previous show was cancelled after low ratings following a public spat with fellow comedian Sunil Grover.

Now, according to a report by The Indian Express, Family Time With Kapil Sharma is being temporarily suspended and taken off-air. Reasons cited for this move by the show's makers are many: Kapil Sharma's deteriorating health, lack of finished episodes and thumbs down from the viewers.

The report quotes an insider from the show revealing that owing to Sharma's poor health, the episode with Rani Mukerji had been called off. The first few episodes still managed to grab some audience attention as Kapil Sharma enjoys a huge fan base. But as time passed TRP's started to dip. With all these issues hovering upon the show, the makers considered it wise to suspend the show and resume it only after everything settled, most importantly Kapil's health.

It was reported earlier that, Sharma's new show has also come under the scanner after he started cancelling episode shoots at the eleventh hour. Many suggested that it is due to the low viewership of the show that has left the actor-comedian dejected as he had invested a lot of time and money in conceptualising the whole format of the comedy-game show.

Recently, Sharma also got into a verbal dispute with a journalist, where the comedian went to the extent of making personal, abusive remarks. He accused both the journalist and the online publication of propagating 'fake' news. Of late, Sharma has been facing a lot of flak from the public for his behaviour.

