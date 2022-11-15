Entertainment

The Hatman killer video in Mumbai turns out to be a promotional campaign for the upcoming film Maarrich

In what appears to be viral marketing campaign of the upcoming film Maarrich has the internet divided in opinion where several unsuspecting Twitter users shared this video on their handles to caution people.

FP Staff November 15, 2022 16:25:12 IST
Maarich

The widely shared video with hashtag #HatmanKillerInMumbai showing a CCTV camera footage of a man in a black hat grabbing and stabbing a woman to death has created panic and fear amongst the people of the city. Several people shared the video of the hatman on their social media handles, which has turned out to be a part of the marketing for an upcoming thriller, Maarrich.

In what appears to be viral marketing campaign of the upcoming film Maarrich has the internet divided in opinion where several unsuspecting Twitter users shared this video on their handles to caution people while the rest pre-empted this was done as a part of some promotions gimmick and seemed unhappy about it.

The film stars Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor in crucial roles. Kapoor will essay the role of a cop whereas Shah plays a priest.

