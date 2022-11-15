The Hatman killer video in Mumbai turns out to be a promotional campaign for the upcoming film Maarrich
In what appears to be viral marketing campaign of the upcoming film Maarrich has the internet divided in opinion where several unsuspecting Twitter users shared this video on their handles to caution people.
The widely shared video with hashtag #HatmanKillerInMumbai showing a CCTV camera footage of a man in a black hat grabbing and stabbing a woman to death has created panic and fear amongst the people of the city. Several people shared the video of the hatman on their social media handles, which has turned out to be a part of the marketing for an upcoming thriller, Maarrich.
Recently i saw on twitter several videos of a hatman in black stabbing a women which is now turned out to be a marketing peg of an upcoming @TusshKapoor, regardless it’s become the talk of the town! #WhoIsHatman pic.twitter.com/taWPuXvKjj
— Rahul Kumar Pandey (@raaahulpandey) November 14, 2022
Seems to be a promotion for some show ka episode – Hatman Killer aisa kuchh aayega, I guess.
— Vidya Heble (@vidya_heble) November 11, 2022
@MumbaiPolice will u pls take steps towards making the people who started this #hatmankiller accountable for giving rise to environment of fear.
— Sanket Chavan (@spidey_18) November 11, 2022
This is soo pathetic, a young girl lost her life because of this #HatmanKillerInMumbai! She didn’t deserve this
Hatman needs to be caught and punished soon 😡😡https://t.co/ZTpl2MMeAA
— Sparkle💥 (@SparkleKron) November 11, 2022
The film stars Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor in crucial roles. Kapoor will essay the role of a cop whereas Shah plays a priest.
