The Good Place: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil's first look stills from final season released

NBC’s critically acclaimed comedy, The Good Place, starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, will end after the upcoming fourth season. The show, which also features Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto, will be out on the network in September. According to Comicbook.com, the first episode is titled "A Girl from Arizona."

The first look images feature Eleanor (Kristen), Tahani (Jameela), Jason (Manny), Michael (Ted) and Janet (D'Arcy) but no Chidi (William Jackson Harper).

Here are the pictures from The Good Place season 4.

PROMOTIONAL PICS FROM THE GOOD PLACE SEASON 4 pic.twitter.com/woAeofTsyM — nick (@doinkdedoinkk) August 30, 2019

Debuting in 2016, The Good Place explores themes of after-life. Kristen plays a deceased saleswoman who wakes up in after-life only to find herself in a highly selective Heaven-like utopia. However, she finds it's a case of mistaken identity and must hide her morally imperfect past while trying to become a better and more ethical person.

While talking about the season 3 finale twist, creator Michael Schur said season 4 will, in many ways, harken back to season 1, which may lead to “different power dynamics.”

"Normally, when a show ends, it’s canceled months after you’ve wrapped, and there’s this feeling that something’s been taken from you, or stolen from you, because you’ve been told that you can’t come back. This was a collective agreement that we made to end the show because Mike Schur found the perfect ending. He found an ending that is as meaningful as the reason he created the show," Kristen had said about the show's conclusion in an interview with Collider.

The Good Place joins ABC's Modern Family, NBC's Blindspot, Fox's Empire and The CW's Supernatural and Arrow as broadcast series that will end their runs during the 2019-20 season. The previous seasons of The Good Place are available on Netflix.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 10:34:41 IST