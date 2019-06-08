The Good Place: NBC comedy series starring Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil to end with season 4

NBC’s critically acclaimed comedy, The Good Place, starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, will end after the upcoming fourth season, it was announced on Friday. While speaking at a panel in Los Angeles, creator Mike Schur revealed his plans to wrap up the series with one final season, “Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons – just over 50 episodes – was the right lifespan. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last.”

Debuting in 2016, The Good Place series explores themes of after-life. Kristen plays Eleanor Shellstrop, a deceased saleswoman who wakes up in after-life only to find herself in a highly selective Heaven-like utopia. However, she finds it's a case of mistaken identity and must hide her morally imperfect past while trying to become a better and more ethical person.

Apart from Kristen and Danson, the show also stars Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto among others. While Season 4 is currently in production, viewers can watch the previous seasons of The Good Place on Netflix.

The Good Place joins ABC's Modern Family, NBC's Blindspot, Fox's Empire and The CW's Supernatural and Arrow as broadcast series that will end their runs during the 2019-20 season.

