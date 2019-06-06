The Good Place: Kristen Bell to direct an episode in upcoming Season 4 of NBC comedy series

Kristen Bell is all set to make her directorial debut with NBC's sitcom The Good Place. According to TVLine, the actress (who also serves as an executive producer for the show) will helm one of Season 4's 13 episodes.

Kristen leads the cast of The Good Place, which also stars Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto among others. She is the the first member of the cast to step behind the camera and direct an episode for the show.

Created by Michael Schur, the series exploresthemes of after-life. Kristen plays Eleanor Shellstrop, a deceased saleswoman who wakes up in after-life only to find herself in a highly selective Heaven-like utopia. However, she finds it's a case of mistaken identity and must hide her morally imperfect past while trying to become a better and more ethical person.

While talking about the season 3 finale twist to TVLine, Schur said Season 4 will, in many ways, harken back to Season 1, which may lead to “different power dynamics.” Schur added, “The idea is always to change everything and somehow still do the same show that people have been watching. So hopefully, that’s what happens."

While Season 4 is currently in production, viewers can watch the previous seasons of The Good Place on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Bell will next be seen in Veronica Mars in Hulu’s eight-episode revival, which is scheduled to release to 26 July. She is also reprising her voice role for Anna in Frozen 2, which is set to release on 22 November.

