Anna trailer: Sasha Luss turns a government assassin for French director Luc Besson's upcoming crime drama

Two years after the space-opera Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets released, Luc Besson has returned to direct another slick action-drama titled Anna. The first official trailer was unveiled on 10 April.

Starring Sasha Luss in the lead, the trailer charts protagonist Anna Poliatova’s journey who turns into a government assassin after her brief stint as a supermodel. When she scales up in her job as a contract killer, she is hired by a mysterious woman (Helen Mirren) for a dangerous task. The film also features Cillian Murphy, Luke Evans, Lera Abova, Alexander Petrov, and Anna Krippa in pivotal roles.

The film was reportedly delayed after the French filmmaker was accused of sexual assault and harassment by as many as nine women, with one alleging that she was drugged and raped by the director.

However, later the Paris prosecutor’s office says an investigation failed to turn up evidence to support the woman’s rape allegation Besson and thus the case has been dropped.

Besson has produced nearly 100 films and written and directed many of them. His films include the Taken series, Subway, The Fifth Element, The Big Blue, and Leon. His sci-fi epic Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, with its €158 million ($180 million) budget is the most expensive European film ever made.

The film is scheduled to hit screens on 21 June.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 16:40:29 IST

