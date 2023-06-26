'The Godfather': AI-reimagining classic with Malayalam superstars leaves fans amazed

Ever imagined your favourite stars and visualised them in your treasured movies? Well, no more hovering around building castles in the air as Artificial Intelligence (AI) has it all sorted for you. In one such scenario, AI’s breakneck technology ‘deep fake’, has enlivened the 1972 crime classic The Godfather, with popular actors from the Mollywood or Malayalam film industry stepping into lead roles. Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil have been cast as pivotal characters in Francis Ford Coppola’s legendary film, The Godfather. This bringing together of iconic cinematic moments has fans hankering for more.

AI reimagined

The minute-long segment of the video showcases Mohanlal morphed into Michael Corleone, Mammootty into Moe Greene, and Fahadh Faasil getting into Fredo Corleone’s shoes. The scene demonstrates Michael’s intellectual acuity, where in an attempt to take over Moe’s Las Vegas casino, he leads an intense confrontation.

Driving an aggressive bargain, he throws Moe behind into a state of dread. In addition, Michael keeps changing the negotiation rules. One moment, he turns naive and asks Moe to leave his family out of the negotiations and just “talk business.” On the other hand, he rages fire in Moe’s heart by bringing up how he treats his brother Freddie in public.

The revised scene is truly spectacular and the way video has been beautifully crafted, makes it difficult to believe. Mohanlal as Michael Corleone seems thirty years younger, exhibiting charm with his well kempt back hair and tailored suit. Mammootty surprisingly fits the role of Moe Greene and Fahadh Faasil is a felicitous choice for the role of Fredo Corleone. The original creators of the video, produced using AI, have received immense praise for picking up the perfect cast.

Johnson, a PRO, shared the clip on Twitter. He wrote the caption: “The Godfather. Isn’t this super. Fantastic editing using AI.”

Check out the video below:

The post garnered several comments.

One user commented: “We are just getting started. We will bring all the actors from yesteryear alive and tell new stories with any existing configuration or setup!”

Another user said: “god…! No doubt that AI will rule the world.”

“We desperately need a Godfather remake now with Mohanlal sir & Mammootty sir,” said a third user.

The post amassed over 7.3 lakh views.

