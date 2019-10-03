The Gentlemen trailer: Matthew McConaughey is pit against Henry Golding in Guy Ritchie's drug war drama

Guy Ritchie, who had a successful year with his live-action remake of Aladdin, seems to be going back to his roots of crime drama. The first trailer of his upcoming a crime thriller The Gentlemen has been released. It brings forth power-packed sequences, drug kingpins, and an amazing cast.

The film centers around American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. However, Pearson is on the verge of retiring, and is looking out for someone to sell his business, thereby sparking a battle for his empire. The news soon spreads like a wildfire, inviting schemes, bribery and blackmail by druglords, who are in an attempt to steal his legacy. Pearson continues to evade the adversaries as they are chased, shot, and shoved into trunks, and even throws his enemies from buildings.

“In the jungle, the only way a lion survives, not by acting like a king, by being the king,” Pearson says, towards the end of clip.

Check out the trailer here

Ritchie has penned the script, along with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson.

The Gentlemen stars Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong, and Michelle Dockery in key roles.

Speaking about signing the film, Hunnam was quoted as saying by IndieWire, "When I read the script, it’s sort of vintage Guy Ritchie. I grew up on Snatch and Lock, Stock (and Two Smoking Barrels), so when he sent me this script, and invited me to be a part of it, I just jumped at the chance.”

Ritchie's earlier film was the live-action remake of Aladdin, with Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. Although the film grossed over $1 billion worldwide, becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of 2019, it received mixed responses from critics.

The Gentlemen is due for release on 1 January, 2020 in the UK.

