You are here:

The Gentlemen: Guy Ritchie shares poster of crime comedy starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam

Guy Ritchie has debuted the first poster of his forthcoming crime comedy, The Gentlemen. Formerly known as Toff Guys and Bush, The Gentlemen stars Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong, and Michelle Dockery in key roles.

Entertainment Weekly has also released a set of images from the film in its latest issue.

The poster shows a glass of whiskey, with one ice-cube shaped in the form of a revolver.

Check out the poster here

Probably the best film poster ever created. #TheGentlemenpic.twitter.com/xCYP2Cbg0W — Guy Ritchie (@realguyritchie) October 1, 2019

Here is Entertainment Weekly's tweet with the exclusive pictures

The film, set around the modern marijuana industry, follows a British drug lord attempting to cash out on his highly profitable empire by selling it off to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. Ritchie has penned the script along with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson.

Speaking about signing the film, Hunnam was quoted as saying by IndieWire, "When I read the script, it’s sort of vintage Guy Ritchie. I grew up on Snatch and Lock, Stock (and Two Smoking Barrels), so when he sent me this script and invited me to be a part of it, I just jumped at the chance.”

The film is due for release on 1 January 2020 in the UK.

Ritchie's earlier film was the live-action remake of Aladdin, with Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. Although the film grossed over $1 billion worldwide, becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of 2019, it received mixed responses from critics.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 12:52:06 IST