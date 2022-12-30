BIG UPDATE! The ‘Animal‘ movie makers with their unique title announcement earlier, left fans and movie buffs spellbound and wanting more and have made Animal one of the most anticipated movies.

The makers T-Series, Cine1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures are now all set to unveil the first look of the film on the New Year’s Eve (Midnight of 31st December 2022).

Starring Ranbir Kapoor along with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles, the fans have been waiting with bated breath to see/know more about this crime drama.

Written and directed by Blockbuster Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this magnum opus is slated for a Worldwide release theatrically on 11th August 2023 in 5 languages and will be showing Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before Avatar.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

The year has been quite exciting and big for actor Ranbir Kapoor as he not only tasted success with his most-awaited film, Brahmastra but also stepped into some new phases of his life by becoming a husband and then also a father. It has just been a matter of a month since Kapoor became a father to his firstborn, daughter Raha Kapoor with his wife Alia Bhatt on 6 November. Since then, the star couple has been on cloud nine and are enjoying every moment of parenthood with the little girl.

