Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy on June 27, and the couple was blessed with a baby girl on November 6. Alia was admitted to Reliance Hospital for delivery and Ranbir was spotted arriving to be with his wife earlier today. The actress has now announced on social media that the name of their daughter is Raha.

Alia wrote in the caption- “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy,

In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

The couple tied the knot earlier this year on April 14 and also starred in their first film together Brahmastra. This is indeed a spectacular year for Alia as all her professional assignments have turned out to be critical and commercial successes. And it’s also her 10th year in Bollywood.