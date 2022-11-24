Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter Raha, actress says, 'the name has so many beautiful meanings'
The actress shared a blurred picture of herself and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter and added in the caption- 'Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.'
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy on June 27, and the couple was blessed with a baby girl on November 6. Alia was admitted to Reliance Hospital for delivery and Ranbir was spotted arriving to be with his wife earlier today. The actress has now announced on social media that the name of their daughter is Raha.
Alia wrote in the caption- “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy,
In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”
View this post on Instagram
The couple tied the knot earlier this year on April 14 and also starred in their first film together Brahmastra. This is indeed a spectacular year for Alia as all her professional assignments have turned out to be critical and commercial successes. And it’s also her 10th year in Bollywood.
Taking to the caption of her beautiful post recently, Alia revealed that she is “grateful” and showered her love upon her fans and followers for supporting her. While sharing the picture Alia wrote in the caption, “10 years today…and I am so so grateful.. Every single day!!!.. I promise to be better – dream deeper – work harder!!!!! thank you for the magic…love love and only love.”
View this post on Instagram
Alia looked alluring in her latest close-frame selfie. Sporting a white tank top, the Brahmastra actress looks beautiful with her hair open. Standing amidst the lush greenery, Alia can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile at the camera. Right from debuting as a student in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Yearto Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi or being part of magical Astraverse in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Alia’s growth has been witnessed by cinephiles across the globe.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 collects Rs. 15.38 crore on day 1, mints the second biggest opening for a Hindi film in 2022
With these numbers, the film has pumped oxygen again to an otherwise ailing industry currently. The film has marched ahead of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on day one.
Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Kumar passes away, Amitabh Bachchan says, 'Shall hesitate to go to his funeral'
Amitabh Bachchan and Rakesh Kumar worked together on films like Mr. Narwarlal, Yaarana, and Do Aur Do Paanch. The veteran actor penned an aching blog as the filmmaker breathed his last on November 10.
Ibrahim Ali Khan gears up for Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's next: Report
After completing his education, Ibrahim Ali Khan stepped into the film industry and worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.