The first two episodes of the multi-season drama will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 1-2 (time zone dependent), with new episodes available weekly.

The new two-minute-and-36-second trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power highlights the epic expanse of Middle-earth in its Second Age, and reveals how Tolkien's legendary and beloved characters will come together against all odds and across great distances to guard against the feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. Fates collide and disparate characters are tested in the face of impending evil in this glimpse into the long-awaited new series.

The trailer features key cast members Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards); Harfoots Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith); The Stranger (Daniel Weyman); Númenóreans Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Eärien (Ema Horvath), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson); Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete); Southlanders Halbrand (Charlie Vickers); Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi); and Silvan-elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

The premiere of the show reflected the rich, cinematic world of the series, with the cast and crew making a grand entrance on the carpet in true Mumbai-style in a set of vibrant and colourful autorickshaws. Some of the biggest names from the Indian entertainment industry including Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kabir Khan, Nikhil Advani, Bani J, Rasika Duggal, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Jim Sarbh and many more attended the mega premiere. The premiere kicked off with an address from showrunner JD Payne, with thunderous applause from audiences in the packed auditorium.

