Ahead of the launch of the much-awaited epic drama series, Prime Video hosted a spectacular Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai for The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power. The event was attended by the series’ cast Rob Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Markella Kavenagh, Charles Edwards, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Nazanin Boniadi, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sara Zwangobaniand and showrunner JD Payne.

The cast, along with Payne, made a spectacular entry on the carpet in jazzy autorickshaws before walking the premiere carpet with the biggest names from Indian entertainment, including Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kabir Khan, Nikkhil Advani, among many others.

The premiere reflected the rich, cinematic world of the series, with the cast and crew making a grand entrance on the carpet in true Mumbai-style in a set of vibrant and colourful autorickshaws. Some of the biggest names from the Indian entertainment industry including Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kabir Khan, Nikhil Advani, Bani J, Rasika Duggal, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Jim Sarbh and many more attended the mega premiere. The premiere kicked off with an address from showrunner JD Payne, with thunderous applause from audiences in the packed auditorium.

The Asia Pacific premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in Mumbai was a part of the global tour which includes premieres in Los Angeles, Mexico City and London. The Amazon Original series will premiere 2 episodes on September 2, 2022, on Prime Video, with fresh episodes dropping every week in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, along with multiple other international languages.

At another event of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Hrithik revealed to the world a small connection between LOTR and his franchise Krrish. "There’s a little connection between me and The Lord of the Rings that I don't think anybody knows." He went on to reveal that things took a turn for the better when his father Rakesh Roshan binged the film series once, "Way back in 2004 my dad put on The Lord of the Rings part one, saw the film couldn't stop saw part two, couldn't stop, saw part three and then he gave me a call and he was just talking about the way they've used this one great incredible idea and then progressed and had this progression which was so incredible and 'why can't we do that?”

Prime Video will release two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on September 2, followed by a weekly release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada that concludes on October 14.

