Look at poor Farmani Naaz. She is a singer. She sings. She is also a mother. She sings to make a living. She belted out a bhajan, Shiv Har Har Sambhu as though there was no tomorrow.

Dharmyug, a widely-circulated Hindi magazine in the 1960s and 70s, once carried out a survey on which actress carried the bindi (a red dot that Hindu wives wear on their foreheads) the best.

Meena Kumari won, hands-down. When she sat down in the film Kajal in front of Lord Krishna (bindi firmly in place) to sing the Asha Bhosle bhajan, Tora mann darpan kehlaye and Lata Mangeshkar’s Krishna o kale Krishna in Main Chup Rahungi in the 1960s, no one protested about how and why a Muslim woman (real name: Mahjabeen) could sing Bhajans in praise of Lord Krishna.

And when Madhubala danced to Mohe panghat pe nandlal chhed gayo re, we completely forgot her religion. Forget her religion, we even forgot our own religion while Madhubala danced in Mughal-E-Azam.

This is the power of true art. It transports us beyond all man-made definition of identity, religious or otherwise.

"Kuch farq nahin naam tera Raziya ho ya Radha," Rajesh Khanna sang in the film Dushman in Kishore Kumar’s voice.

If the same song were to be heard today, both Razia and Radha and her self-appointed moral guardians would be out on the streets.

If the great Mohammed Rafi were alive, he would die laughing. Rafi, god bless his secular soul, sang bhajans as though he were a true believer. Mann tarpat hari darshan ko aaj in Baiju Bawra was rendered with flawless devotion by Rafi. It was also written by a Muslim bard (Shakeel Badayuni) and composed by a Muslim (Naushad).

And no, none of the above felt sorry for singing about the other Gods.

Throughout his career, Rafi sang exquisite heartfelt bhajans which are rendered and heard in every Hindu household. From O duniya ke rakhwale in Baiju Bawra to Ramji ki nikli sawari in Sargam, Rafi sang more than 50 bhajans, and no one ever pointed a finger at him. The list of this great singer’s bhajans include such rarities as Ishwar Allah Tere Naam in the film Naya Rasta, Insaf Ka Mandir Hai Yeh Bhagwan Ka Ghar Hai (Amar), Sukh Ke Sab Sathi Dukh Mein Na Koi Mere Ram (Gopi), Mujhe Apni Sharan Men Lelo Ram(Tulsidas), and Badi Der Bhayee Nandlala (Khandan).

And looking at the other side, Lata Mangeshkar sang Muslim devotionals like Ya Rabb Tere Karam Se Hai (from the film Niaz Aur Namaaz) and Allah Karam Karna Lillah Karam Karna Parbar Digar-e-yaar Beqass Pe Karam Karna, a number that she sang specially for Eid for all her Muslim fans.

Now, could we please leave Farmani Naaz alone? She needs to make a living. Allah Tero Naam Ishwar Tero Naam Sabko Sunmati De Bhagwan. Amen.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

