Marvel Studios recently released the official trailer of one of the most anticipated films of the year, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

With the American Super Bowl, Marvel Studios released the official trailer of one of the most anticipated films of the year -- Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. It took viewers on a mind-blowing whirlwind through the Multiverse along with a new poster for the supernatural adventure.

About the trailer:

The trailer gave a glimpse of the actual madness that the viewers will see in the film as Doctor Strange will battle against the new and old characters from the multiverse, which he is responsible for. It began with Dr Stephen Strange saying, "I dream the same dream," which follows a series of disastrous events and also features a gateway to a mysterious staircase. As he wakes up from his sleep, he says, "the nightmare begins." While he tries to explain himself, Wong reminds him how he opened the doors to the multiverse and now they are unaware who would walk through them.

After some more disastrous adventures, Dr Strange goes to Wanda to learn what she knows about the multiverse. In her reply, Wanda says, "Viz had his theories. He believed it was dangerous," to which Dr Strange confirmed, "he was right." The clip also saw the arrival of Mordo, the supervillain. At last, Scarlet Witch could be seen telling Strange, "You break the rules and become the hero. I do it and I become the enemy. That doesn't seem fair."

Watch trailer here:

Release date and details:

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will follow the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Dr Strange's spell led to the opening of the multiverse. The film will also follow some events of WandaVision in which Wanda broke rules to recreate Vision with her powers. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 6 May, 2022.