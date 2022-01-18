Andrew Garfield has revealed that he managed to keep his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo a secret from everyone, even his former co-star Emma Stone

Former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s cameos were a matter of furious speculation before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield has recently revealed that he did not even confide in his Amazing Spider-Man films co-star and former girlfriend Emma Stone that he was starring in the film.

In a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, the Silence actor stated that he was contacted by Stone regarding the rumours about his role in the superhero drama. Stone and Garfield had starred together in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.



He stated that the La La Land actress kept texting him and asking if he was reprising his role as the friendly neighbourhood superhero. Garfield revealed that he kept denying the news, leading Stone to call him a “jerk”.

"She was like, 'Shut up. Just tell me,'" Garfield said, narrating that "I'm like, 'I honestly don't know' — I kept it going, even with her. And then she saw it. She was like, 'You're a jerk.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which released on 17 December last year, featured Maguire and Garfield together with Tom Holland in the titular role. The movie became a critical and commercial success worldwide, earning over $1.6 billion. Spider-Man: No Way Home also garnered over Rs 200 crore in India, according to an Indian Express report.

The movie featured Tom Holland’s Peter Parker dealing with a ‘multi-verse of villains’ after his attempt to make people forget his identity as Spider-Man goes horribly wrong. The film also featured Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange. Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalan played pivotal roles in the film.

Garfield was last seen in Tick, Tick…Boom, where he played the role of noted playwright Jonathan Larson. According to Screenrant, the actor will also star as Charles Ryder in Luca Guadgagnino’s remake of Brideshead Revisited.

Garfield will reportedly star in the series Under the Banner of Heaven alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones. The series is based on the 2003 crime drama of the same name.