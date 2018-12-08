The Cut writer Mariah Smith apologises to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: I don't condone racism, xenophobia or sexism

After the intense backlash on the The Cut article titled, Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Love for Real?, columnist Mariah Smith issued an apology to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and to readers "who I offended and hurt with my words".

The Cut, a part of New York Magazine, also took down the article and was replaced with the editor's note that said, "The whole piece missed the mark. There is no good explanation for this other than human error and poor judgement. This was a mistake, and we apologise to our readers, and to Priyanka and Nick."

The article, penned by Smith, dubbed Chopra as a "global scam artist" who "defrauded" Nick Jonas into marriage when all he really wanted was a fling. After the severe backlash that it received, the article was updated once, sanitising much of the references. But it was later removed from the website.

Several celebrities, including Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner,and Sonam Kapoor, criticised the publication and Mariah of being racist.

When asked about the contentious article, Priyanka Chopra said, "I don’t even want to react or comment. It’s not even in my stratosphere. I’m in a happy place at this moment. These kind of random things can’t disturb it."

