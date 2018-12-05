You are here:

Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Sophie Turner criticise 'racist' The Cut article on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

FP Staff

December 05, 2018 20:04:09 IST

Indian celebrities like actresses Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Swara Bhasker have criticised journalist Mariah Smith for writing a "racist" article about actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas' wedding.

In The New York Mag's TheCut article, the journalist called Priyanka a "global scam artist", who tricked young Jonas into a lifelong commitment when all he really wanted was a fling.

(Also read: Here's what that vitriol-laden 'The Cut' story on Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas gets really, really wrong)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image from Facebook

"Priyanka: She is a modern-day scam artist, in my opinion. That's right: Nicholas Jonas married into a fraudulent relationship against his will this past Saturday, December the 1st, and I'll tell you why I think so...," it read.

After the article got circulated on social media, it garnered huge flak from some of the members of Indian film fraternity. Sonam and Swara  expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

Joe Jonas and fiancee Sophie Turner too took to the micro-blogging site to criticise the article.

 

In the article, Smith also said: "Priyanka's indulgences and what she views as necessities speak volumes to her personality and what she'll do, or think she needs to do, for her career...."

Smith also slammed the couple, who got married in Jodhpur last week, saying they had their high profile wedding just to make money.

"Priyanka and Nick are finding ways for their 'love' make them money - circumventing the methods used by the celebrities of yore, who stuck to selling their wedding or baby photos to magazines," the article added.

Veteran writer-producer Vinta Nanda was left "shocked" after reading Smith's write-up.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

