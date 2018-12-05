Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Sophie Turner criticise 'racist' The Cut article on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Indian celebrities like actresses Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Swara Bhasker have criticised journalist Mariah Smith for writing a "racist" article about actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas' wedding.

In The New York Mag's TheCut article, the journalist called Priyanka a "global scam artist", who tricked young Jonas into a lifelong commitment when all he really wanted was a fling.

(Also read: Here's what that vitriol-laden 'The Cut' story on Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas gets really, really wrong)

"Priyanka: She is a modern-day scam artist, in my opinion. That's right: Nicholas Jonas married into a fraudulent relationship against his will this past Saturday, December the 1st, and I'll tell you why I think so...," it read.

After the article got circulated on social media, it garnered huge flak from some of the members of Indian film fraternity. Sonam and Swara expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

For a publication that “shows women’s what they are made of” @TheCut has a lot to answer for . The article on @priyankachopra was sexist , racist and disgusting. Also it’s written by a woman which is so sad. It reeks of envy and bitterness. @mRiah shame on you! https://t.co/bmbbX7LrAT — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) December 5, 2018

Depressed with the state of the world & current affairs? Here’s some good ol’ fashioned puerile filth published by @TheCut 2 add some pointless venom 2 ur day. Also someone invite @mRiah to an Indian wedding 🙄🙄🙄 Might assuage some of her misguided angst! #yellowjournalism https://t.co/3q8cPMElrp — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 5, 2018

Joe Jonas and fiancee Sophie Turner too took to the micro-blogging site to criticise the article.

This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next. https://t.co/G3hvXmhm9O — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) December 5, 2018

This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit. https://t.co/iYKaifKJP6 — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) December 5, 2018

In the article, Smith also said: "Priyanka's indulgences and what she views as necessities speak volumes to her personality and what she'll do, or think she needs to do, for her career...."

Smith also slammed the couple, who got married in Jodhpur last week, saying they had their high profile wedding just to make money.

"Priyanka and Nick are finding ways for their 'love' make them money - circumventing the methods used by the celebrities of yore, who stuck to selling their wedding or baby photos to magazines," the article added.

Veteran writer-producer Vinta Nanda was left "shocked" after reading Smith's write-up.

So am I shocked to read this piece. What does the writer mean by saying that he's gotten married against his will to a fraudulent relationship? Does the writer not see in pictures that it was one of the most beautiful weddings ever? — Vinta Nanda (@vintananda) December 5, 2018

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2018 20:12 PM