Pushkar and Gayatri, the creators of Prime Video’s 'Suzhal- The Vortex' share the ingredients of the investigative drama series.

Suzhal - The Vortex, a brand-new original series on Amazon Prime Video, is a suspenseful drama about an investigator. The Pushkar and Gayatri-produced programme, which made its debut on June 17, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and spectators. People keep mentioning how compelling this story is. A glimpse into the lesser-known tales and traditions of South India has been enjoyed by viewers from all over the world since the Amazon Original was released in more than 30 languages. In the imaginary town of Sembaloor, a tight-knit society and the deep, dark secrets that its members keep hidden are the subjects of the story Suzhal - The Vortex. The entire plot takes root in the annual micro-festival of Mayana Kollai. The show has eight episodes that build up towards a mind-numbing climax.

Talking about the complex process of developing a story with so many layers and depth, creator duo-couple Pushkar and Gayatri shared their experience while writing this story. “We spoke to doctors, psychiatrists, and people involved in forensics to get the investigation and other parts right, so that was an important component of research. Now after watching the series, so many experts are dropping in messages saying that it is so accurate and like we're not just randomly pulling things off,” said Gayatri.

Narrating the incident of how they came about adding the angle of the festival, Pushkar added, “We were coming back from somewhere and we were crossing Vellore, and at that point of time Mayana Kollai was being celebrated in a small village outside of Vellore. And our driver, who's a local from there, told us about it, and it was like a proper eureka moment for Gayatri and me. We were writing Suzhal then, and the parallels just clicked! We were in search of what could be the X factor in the story, and when this experience happened then everything kind of fell into place. So, then we spent a lot of time doing research around the festival as well.”

Suzhal - The Vortex features Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, Sriya Reddy, and R Parthiban, in the lead roles. It has been released in multiple languages including regional Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The show is also getting released in English and other foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, etc. You can binge-watch all eight episodes now, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

