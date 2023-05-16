The latest released look of Ally Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has taken the social media by storm. After the success Pushpa-1 achieved, not only in terms of box office but also the impact it left, the effect of Pushpa-2 is is twice as more. Recently, a fan shared his picture dressed exactly like Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2.

In the picture, Tirupati MP is dressed like Pushpa. The caption reads- “Tirupati MP in #PushpaTheRule FL Getup.”

The craze we saw amongst the audience for Pushpa -1 for its hooksteps, dance numbers and Pushpa’s style was a vision to wittness. While that was yet to come to an end, the craze for Pushpa 2 started right at time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa 2, along with a film where industry’s three big names, actor Allu Arjun, producer Bhusan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The world is talking about Pushpa 2 The Rule. Starting from soaring excitement with the question Where is Pushpa? to engaging the nation in the Hunt for Pushpa to dropping the enthralling first look poster on the eve of pan India star Allu Arjun’s birthday, the entire campaign of Pushpa was an example in itself. The massiveness of the campaign was further enriched to the next level when the poster was launched to 120 cities having grabbed its position on the front page of the newspapers that made it travel to almost every region of the country ranging from small towns to the metro cities.

