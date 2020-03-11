The Burning Train remake to bring together Juno Chopra's BR Films, Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment

Jackky Bhagnani and Juno Chopra will collaborate for the remake of Ravi Chopra's 1980 multi-starrer The Burning Train. Noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media. Both Bhagnani and Chopra have had a rich legacy of filmmaking with regards to their production houses, and are both known for pumping out remakes of their own films.

While Jackky's Pooja Entertainment is preparing for its big-ticket remake of Coolie No 1, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, Chopra's BR Films recently rehashed the 1978 comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Check out the announcement

BR Films' legacy of remakes

BR Films is known to have doled out two remakes from its own filmography — Ittefaq from 1969 and Pati Patni Aur Woh from 1978. However, Juno's team seems to have tweaked the storylines to suit the times. The remade version of Ittefaq (which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna, and Sonakshi Sinha) was transformed into a pacier whodunnit shown in a modern light. The plot was also altered to maximise the suspense factor so that audiences would not guess who the perpetrator is.

With Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019, the change was introduced through how the team penned the women characters in the film. Despite the seemingly misogynistic plot of two women romantically involved with the same man, Bhumi and Ananya's roles were of liberated, free-spirited, and opinionated women.

Pooja Entertainment and Coolie No 1

Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment is also gearing up to remake David Dhawan's 1995 blockbuster of the same name. The original film, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David. He also helms the reboot, which as the poster says, is his 45th film.

As per reports in The Indian Express, Varun had earlier said he was the most enthused to act in an adaptation of Coolie No 1 mainly because he thought the original was extremely entertaining. "We are adapting it. It is not a remake," he said.

The film is slated to hit theatres on 1 May.

The Burning Train — the 1980 action thriller in a nutshell

For the times, the film was a casting coup with Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra, and Neetu Singh in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around Vinod (Khanna), who aspires to build an express train that will cover the distance between Mumbai to Delhi in a record time of 14 hours. Aptly named 'Super Express,' Vinod's lifelong dream is faced with major adversities when a colleague plants a bomb in the train during its inaugural journey, putting the lives of hundreds of passengers in jeopardy.

The cast of the remake will be announced in some time, as stated by Adarsh. The new film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2020 11:08:14 IST